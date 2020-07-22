"Who Took The Picture?": Deepika Padukone Hilariously Asks On Ranveer's Man Bun Look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always set major couple goals wherever they go. Fans recently witnessed Deepika and Ranveer’s banter on Instagram. The reason for this fun couple's moment was due to Ranveer Singh’s latest hairstyle.

Deepika and Ranveer engage in social media banter once again

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s A-list couples. The couple often rocks red carpet events and movie premieres together but both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh engage in some hilarious social media banter from time to time.

The couple’s fan recently witnessed their banter on Ranveer Singh’s latest Instagram post. It all started when Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself in a man bun. He also wrote, “Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?”. His fans seem to be loving his new hairstylist and also his new hairstylist a.k.a. his wife Deepika Padukone.

But minutes after Ranveer Singh posted the picture, Deepika Padukone left a comment that surprised everybody. She wrote, “Who took the picture?”. Along with the comment she also added a thinking emoji. This comment also focuses on the fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are quarantining together since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post and Deepika Padukone’s comment here.

Apart from becoming a part-time hairstylist to her husband, Deepika Padukone has also been engaging herself with other activities. The Padmaavat actor has been busy cooking, cleaning her closet, and focusing on her health amidst this ongoing pandemic. As Deepika Padukone enjoys her self-care time she also made sure to keep her fans in the loop by giving regular updates on Instagram.

Moving on, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite once again on the silver screen. The real-life couple will be playing the roles of former cricket player Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia in the film ’83. This Kabir Khan directed film will showcase the Indian Cricket Team’s journey to winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983 under Dev’s captaincy.

