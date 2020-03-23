Deepika Padukone Goes 'ChaChaCha' With 'productivity In The Time Of COVID-19', See Pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has the social media game on point amid the self-quarantine during the industry shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the actor continued her daily chronicles with activities of the day with the caption 'Season 1:Episode 4' as it's the fourth day of her confinement at home. She shared three updates with her fans on how productive she had been - or not - as she captioned them with the Cuban ChaChaCha beat counts.

The actor has been actively posting updates since the past few days sharing her "Productivity in the time of COVID-19". The Padmaavat actor shared the first post from her treadmill by tagging her first activity as 'exercise' followed by the second activity of resting after the workout. The third post has the actor indulge with chocolate on ice-cream as she called it "(Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19".

Have a look at them:

While her fans and followers have liked and commented on all her posts, actor Vicky Kaushal has hailed the third one as the 'Best episode!' Deepika Padukone has shared posts with the productive activities that she has been undertaking while in self-quarantine along with her husband Ranveer Singh. Previous ones had her cleaning the closet, giving herself a face massage and drinking fruit juice, all essential precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

