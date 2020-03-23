The Debate
Deepika Padukone Goes 'ChaChaCha' With 'productivity In The Time Of COVID-19', See Pics

Bollywood News

With the industry lockdown amid coronavirus frenzy, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her activities while in self-quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai |
Deepika

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has the social media game on point amid the self-quarantine during the industry shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the actor continued her daily chronicles with activities of the day with the caption 'Season 1:Episode 4' as it's the fourth day of her confinement at home. She shared three updates with her fans on how productive she had been - or not - as she captioned them with the Cuban ChaChaCha beat counts.

The actor has been actively posting updates since the past few days sharing her "Productivity in the time of COVID-19". The Padmaavat actor shared the first post from her treadmill by tagging her first activity as 'exercise' followed by the second activity of resting after the workout. The third post has the actor indulge with chocolate on ice-cream as she called it "(Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19". 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Read | Varun Dhawan asks question about Deepika Padukone's outfit, gets hilarious reply

While her fans and followers have liked and commented on all her posts, actor Vicky Kaushal has hailed the third one as the 'Best episode!' Deepika Padukone has shared posts with the productive activities that she has been undertaking while in self-quarantine along with her husband Ranveer Singh. Previous ones had her cleaning the closet, giving herself a face massage and drinking fruit juice, all essential precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
