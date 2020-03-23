The Debate
Varun Dhawan Asks Question About Deepika Padukone's Outfit, Gets Hilarious Reply

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone posted an adorable selfie giving a glimpse of her self-quarantine and Varun Dhawan had a fashion question to ask. Have a look at the picture.

Varun Dhawan

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak is increasing continuously day by day, people are being advised to practise social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities are also constantly urging their fans to stay at home. Recently, when Deepika Padukone shared a selfie giving a glimpse of her self-quarantine, Varun Dhawan turned into a ‘fashion police’. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable picture of herself while holding a juice glass. The actor is seen wearing a dark blue night suit with a sleek hairdo and no makeup. The actor called it productivity in the time of COVID-19. As soon as she shared the picture, Varun Dhawan posted a comment on her picture asking her why she is always in her night suit. Deepika Padukone had a hilarious and a valid reply to it. The actor replied to the comment saying “Varun Dhawan, coz then I can comfortably sleep (indicating with an emoji) anytime!”

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone has been actively updating her fans with what she has been doing at home during her self-quarantine. In the recent past, the actor posted a picture where she was seen decluttering her wardrobe. In another picture posted by the actor, she was seen pampering her own self as she shared a selfie with facial cleansing equipment.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

