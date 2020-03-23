Varun Dhawan Asks Question About Deepika Padukone's Outfit, Gets Hilarious Reply

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak is increasing continuously day by day, people are being advised to practise social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities are also constantly urging their fans to stay at home. Recently, when Deepika Padukone shared a selfie giving a glimpse of her self-quarantine, Varun Dhawan turned into a ‘fashion police’. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable picture of herself while holding a juice glass. The actor is seen wearing a dark blue night suit with a sleek hairdo and no makeup. The actor called it productivity in the time of COVID-19. As soon as she shared the picture, Varun Dhawan posted a comment on her picture asking her why she is always in her night suit. Deepika Padukone had a hilarious and a valid reply to it. The actor replied to the comment saying “Varun Dhawan, coz then I can comfortably sleep (indicating with an emoji) anytime!”

Deepika Padukone has been actively updating her fans with what she has been doing at home during her self-quarantine. In the recent past, the actor posted a picture where she was seen decluttering her wardrobe. In another picture posted by the actor, she was seen pampering her own self as she shared a selfie with facial cleansing equipment.

