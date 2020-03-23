Ranveer Singh's "pakora Nose" Is Deepika's "snack" & Fans Love This Flirty Banter. See Pic

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to public places being shut till March 31, 2020, in India. Everyone is recommended to practice self-isolation and social distancing, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Everyone is spending their quarantine time by indulging into various activities, but working out has been a common practice by the majority of Bollywood celebrities. Recently, the power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined the bandwagon.

Ranveer Singh gives "#mondaymotivation" as he poses with his "#homegymbuddy"

It is not a lesser-known fact that Deepika Padukone and beau Ranveer Singh are fitness enthusiasts. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone across the country, including the duo have had to resort to self-isolation. However, it seems that nothing can act as a barrier between their love for fitness and workouts. The It couple of Bollywood decided to give "#mondaymotivation" to their fans, as Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with his "#homegymbuddy", Deepika Padukone.

Along with the selfie, Singh also captioned it writing, "Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around!#homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone"

Deepveer's social media PDA has been the talk of the town and they did not disappoint their fans this time around either. Deepika Padukone took to the comment section of the post to compliment her husband by writing, "you’re a snack!". Singh also replied to her comment writing, "yeah, my pakora nose qualifies me". Padukone's contemporary Katrina Kaif also commented on the post complimenting the love birds as she wrote, "Cuties". Within an hour, Singh's post got over 800k likes and 6000 comments on it.

