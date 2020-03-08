The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Gorgeous Black Outfits You Need To Check Out Right Away; See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's fashion sense is quite unique. Here we have compiled some of her most stunning looks in black outfits that you must check out.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stole everybody’s hearts with her performance and her charming looks when she appeared in the 2007 romantic drama, Om Shanti Om. The actor’s innate fashion sense fell in line with the unique traditional wear in the film. In most of her films, she is seen in a swept-back black hair with subtle make-up. However, Padukone’s sartorial choice has now been elevated to new heights. 

The Piku actor's social media boasts of her sharp silhouettes and uber-glam attires. Somewhere between geometric pattern suits and flowy gowns, she embraced her new avatar in unique shades of outfits. Her show-stopping looks involve the art of skilful layering. We have compiled some of her best voguish black outfits to elevate your style. 

Here are Deepika Padukone’s voguish black attires to inspire your wardrobe twist:

Dazzling statement earrings to stand out from the subtleness of closed-neck black gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

When classy outfit combines with the rustic street style 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Larger than life pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

An epic combination of fringes and sturdy boots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Stringy chains, high bun, and a casual all-black outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

