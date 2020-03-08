Deepika Padukone's Gorgeous Black Outfits You Need To Check Out Right Away; See Pics

Deepika Padukone stole everybody’s hearts with her performance and her charming looks when she appeared in the 2007 romantic drama, Om Shanti Om. The actor’s innate fashion sense fell in line with the unique traditional wear in the film. In most of her films, she is seen in a swept-back black hair with subtle make-up. However, Padukone’s sartorial choice has now been elevated to new heights.
The Piku actor's social media boasts of her sharp silhouettes and uber-glam attires. Somewhere between geometric pattern suits and flowy gowns, she embraced her new avatar in unique shades of outfits. Her show-stopping looks involve the art of skilful layering. We have compiled some of her best voguish black outfits to elevate your style.
Also read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Unseen Vacay Pics Get Thumbs Up From Fans
Also read: Deepika Padukone Gives Major Monday Motivation In This Workout Video, Watch
Also read: Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style
Also read: Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Ways To Ace The Colour Pink
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.