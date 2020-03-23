Deepika Padukone Gushes Over Her Father's Historic Feat & Pens A Heartfelt Note; See Post

Along with being an acclaimed actor, Deepika Padukone is also a talented badminton player. Deepika Padukone's love for the sport was passed down from her father, Prakash Padukone, who is a former professional Badminton player and was once ranked No 1 in the sport in 1980.

It was also the year when Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. Today, March 23, 2020, is the day that Deepika Padukone's father made history 40 years ago.

Deepika Padukone gushes over her father's legendary 40-year-old achievement

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan to play Katrina Kaif's father after playing Deepika Padukone's in 'Piku'?

40 years ago on this day Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena. I’m sure @deepikapadukone would love to read this eye witness account by Shirish Nadkarni in @mid_day https://t.co/xpaoUqgKKP — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) March 23, 2020

The above post was shared online by journalist Clayton J Murzello on his official Twitter page. In the post, J Murzello reveals that 40 years ago on March 23, 1980, Prakash Padukone won the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Wembley Arena.

He even shared a link to an eye witness account by Shirish Nadkarni in his tweet. This tweet was later reposted by Deepika Padukone, who also wrote down a heartfelt note in appreciation of her father's amazing feat.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone is learning to play piano during quarantine

Pappa,



Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!



Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work!



They don’t make you like you anymore...



We love you and are proud of you!



Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Varun Dhawan asks question about Deepika Padukone's outfit, gets hilarious reply

In her note, the Bajirao Mastani actor mentions how Prakash Padukone's contribution to Badminton and Indian sports is immeasurable. She then goes on to praise her father for his inspiring display for dedication, disciple, determination and years of hard work. Finally, Deepika Padukone says that she loves him and is proud of him, and thanks him for being himself.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's favourite movie role of wifey Deepika Padukone has a Rohit Shetty twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.