Times When Deepika Padukone Nailed The Unkempt Bun Look To Perfection

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has put her best foot forward when it comes to her pictures as well as fashion looks. The red carpet of the actor is filled with the perfect amount of oomph as well as elegance. Deepika Padukone is known for nailing not only the red carpet looks but also casual looks. Her fashion looks are breath-taking style statements and grandeur.

Deepika Padukone can turn a simple fashion look into a fashion statement with the way she carries herself. Recently, the actor has been sporting an unkempt bun and has been nailing the look to perfection. Here are some of the time the actors who pulled off the unkempt bun look with utmost grace.

Deepika Padukone’s photos

Deepika Padukone Padukone hit her personal gym while spending her time in self-isolation. In a picture that she posted, she is seen wearing all black outfit while tying her hair in an unkempt bun. Even with the messy look, Deepika Padukone managed to look just as elegant as ever. Fans of the actor complimented her for making the casual style look glamorous.

Deepika Padukone carried denim on denim look with a pair of loose denim jeans and a denim jacket. She wore studded earrings to complete the look and kept her makeup to a minimum. She tied her in a tight unkempt bun which added a casual look to the outfit.

Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold in a baby pink coloured floral dress. The deep v neckline of the dress was highlighted by putting Deepika’s hair in a messy bun. She even wore a delicate floral earring and some dramatic eye makeup to perfect the look.

Deepika Padukone made heads turn in a tier on tier dress. The baby pink coloured netted dress had a black coloured sleeveless bodice. Deepika Padukone had her hair tied behind her hair in a chic messy bun and as she wore sharp skin-coloured makeup. She looked glamorous with a pair of dangling earrings and some nude coloured lipstick.

