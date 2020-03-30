Deepika Padukone Gives Solution For The Most Common Problem In Kitchen; See Pic

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, seems to enjoy the quarantine as her pictures with husband Ranveer Singh is taking the internet by storm. Apart from that, Deepika Padukone keeps sharing engaging posts on her Instagram including her closet and his&hers series. Adding more to the series, recently the actor started 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷' series and the recent episode is quite relatable.

Interestingly, the Piku actor shared a picture, which features a mobile printer and a few chits. The chits read the name of different ingredients such as Chill Powder, Poha, different types of daal etc. Instagramming the image, Padukone wrote a caption that read, 'Season 1:Episode 6 / You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough...🤷🏽‍♀️ #wannabemariekondo / Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷'.

Check out her post below:

For the unversed, the Ram-Leela actor has shared a series of posts in which she has given a sneak-peek into her quarantine and what she is doing during the lockdown. In one of her recent posts, she added a pinch of humour to her travelling plans. She also poured love on Katrina Kaif and reposted one of her videos, in which Katrina was seen washing utensils. Deepika's fans and followers are also seen enjoying these posts as they manage to bag millions of likes and comments within a few hours.

What's next in her kitty?

The Chennai Express actor has multiple releases this year. She will share the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh after almost 5 years in the Kabir Khan directorial '83. The film was slated to release on April 10, 2020, but due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, the makers decided to keep it on hold. Apart from the sports-drama, she will also essay the lead in the Hindi remake of 2015's popular Hollywood film The Intern.

