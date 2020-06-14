Deepika Padukone Has Worked With These Divas Only Once; Check Out The Actors

Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile and well-known Bollywood actors. She is also one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and has received many awards and accolades for her work. She was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Times. The diva has shared screen space with many leading actors. However, there are actors with whom she has shared screen space only once. Here’s a list of female actors with whom Deepika Padukone has worked with only once.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan's BTS video from 'Love Aaj Kal' sets, watch

1. Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone was seen with actor Priyanka Chopra only once in their iconic film Bajirao Mastani. While Priyanka played the role of the central character’s wife, Deepika portrayed the role of his mistress and then the second wife. Both the actors gave phenomenal performances in the movie and the movie was critically acclaimed. Deepika and Priyanka are also friends in real life. From Priyanka’s reception party to chat shows, their camaraderie on and off screen proves that they are friends in real life too.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone vs Chiara Ferragni: Who pulled black one-shoulder top better?



2. Supriya Pathak

Deepika Padukone was seen with Supriya Pathak in the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Both actors were highly praised for their performance for their hit movie. Apparently the off-camera chemistry between the two actors is fantastic and they are very good friends in real life.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore white bodycon dress better?

3. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta was seen in the main role with Deepika Padukone only once in Housefull. During interactions at the time of the movie's release, Lara Dutta had said many positive things about Deepika Padukone, calling her one of the most graceful actors of Bollywood. Lara had also said that she was in awe of Deepika's work.

4. Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil and Deepika Padukone were seen together in the movie Finding Fanny. Anjali Patil played the role of Fanny in the movie. The movie was critically acclaimed and reportedly the two actors are good friends as well.

5. Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen as the leading ladies in the movie Desi Boyz. Deepika Padukone once said in an interview that she respected and adorned Chitrangada Singh a lot. Both the actors are good friends and have given wonderful performances in the film Desi Boyz. Deepika also said that they both like golf and it was a common interest for the actors.

Also Read | Netflix asks tweeple to caption Deepika Padukone’s pic, gets hilarious responses

Promo Pic Credit: Deepika, Priyanka and Lara's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.