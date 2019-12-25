Deepika Padukone Inspired Traditional Looks For Your Wedding Collection

Deepika Padukone is one of the sensational B-town actors of the time. Ever since she made her film debut in 2007, the actor has never shied away from traditional looks, both on and off the red carpet. Her social media accounts are filled with pictures both in traditional and western outfit looks. Here are a few of the best looks from her traditional wardrobe collection which you can take inspiration and add it to your wedding diaries.

Saree looks

Deepika Padukone clearly has her favourites when it comes down to sarees. Traditional silks and Kanjeevarams have been her go-to for years. So much so, that she even wore a gorgeous gold one at her own wedding reception. Raw Mango and Sabyasachi are her go-to when it comes down to picking up a drape.

Kurta

Deepika wore a maroon and golden work kurta for her anniversary celebrations. She paired the look with chandbaalis and simple accessories. She covered her head with the print dupatta. The look was one of the best kurta looks that she ever donned.

Lehenga Choli

Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla during the fashion show. She wore a nude and ivory heavily embellished lehenga. With smokey eyes, nude lips and silver earrings, she was looking ravishing in this outfit.

