Sonu Sood To Dimple Kapadia's First Cook For Twinkle, Here Are The Day's Top Stories

Today's entertainment world had quite a few interesting stories which grabbed the attention of everyone. WWE fame, John Cena reposted Ranveer Singh's dreadlocks image while Sonu Sood revealed how a migrant woman named after newborn after him. On the other hand, Dimple Kapadia tried cooking for the first time and fed her daughter, Twinkle Khanna. Here are the top entertainment stories for May 29, 2020.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been winning hearts all over the country with his social service of helping migrant workers stranded in Mumbai to reach their homes. Recently, he revealed how a migrant woman worker whom he helped get back home decided to name her child after the actor. Deeply touched by the gesture, Sonu suggested an alternative surname for her child. To this, the woman informed him that 'Sood' will be her son's middle name.

John Cena

John Cena is known for posting absolutely anything and everything under the sun "without an explanation". He had taken the social media by storm when he posted two back-to-back pictures of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz. Now it is Ranveer Singh who popped up on Cena's Instagram account along with a caption, "Stone Cold Singh".

Dinesh Vijan

Dinesh Vijan had directed the horror-comedy, Stree which won the appreciation of critics as well as the audience. The movie cast Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead characters with supporting performances by Aparshakti Khurrana and Jeetu. According to reports, the filmmaker is busy developing a script based on a satirical approach to male virginity. He has also thought of using Ujjain as a setting for his film.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is known for her brutal satire and this time her victim is her own mother, Dimple Kapadia. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a photo of fried rice and wrote that it had taken Dimple 46 years to cook her first meal for her daughter. Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar left a hilarious comment on the post.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor recently mastered the art of self-timer selfies and celebrated the occasion with posting the pictures on his Instagram account. He added the caption, "Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks!". The photo, as well as the caption, earned a witty reply from his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja.

