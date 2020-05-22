'Tenet' trailer: Nolan's latest high on mystery & thrills; Dimple Kapadia seen in glimpse

The world is facing a battle for survival with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc. One can’t say that Christopher Nolan predicted a situation like that, because he started filming his Tenet much before, but the plot is somewhat similar. While doctors, healthcare workers and heads of countries are leading the mission against coronavirus, in the director’s next, it is John David Washington who is at the forefront of the situation.

Like researchers are yet to find a cure for COVID-19, Washington is clueless on what mission he is leading. The current pandemic is being termed as the worst crisis since World War II, here the question is if he is trying to prevent World War II. His question on if it is a nuclear holocaust, gets the answer that it could be even worse.

All he has is one word, 'Tenet' and that his mission ‘transcends national duty.’

The second trailer of the much-awaited movie was released by the makers on Thursday. The plot revolves an espionage mission, that seeks to save humanity. Not much is known except for a battle with a Russian national who ‘can communicate with the future.’ No, it’s not ‘time travel’, but ‘inversion.’

Robert Pattinson turns his accomplice in the mission, and does not want to be too ‘dramatic’, even when he wants to crash a plane. Magnetic weapons and bullets or an entire crowd lying unconscious in an auditorium are other mysteries that one can see in the trailer. Some high-octane action sequences follow, and that is hardly a surprise in The Dark Knight filmmaker’s movies.

Dimple Kapadia is only seen in a glimpse and says, “There are people in the future who need us.” The first trailer of the film had released in December last year and even then, the veteran was snapped in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

Watch the trailer here

Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki,Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

While films across the world have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Tenet had confirmed recently the release this summer. The film is gearing up for release on June 17, and it’d be interesting to see if they can really keep up the date, especially at a time when one of the major markets, USA, is the worst affected.

