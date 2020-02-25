Here's When Deepika Padukone Channelled Her Inner Enchantress In Black Gowns; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish and popular actors of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone is not only famous for her acting skills but she is also a fan-favourite because of her stunning style and impeccable fashion sense. Deepika Padukone has been a part of some great movies like Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani. Apart from acting, the actor is also a fashionista. This is evident from her social media feed as Deepika Padukone’s Instagram is flooded with her pictures in stylish outfits. Check out some of her pictures wherein she is rocking some stunning black gowns.

Times when Deepika Padukone stunned in her black gowns

Deepika is wearing a black deep hemp-neck gown. It is a tube floor-length gown. The actor looks amazing in this look as she complimented the look with puffed sleeves. Fans have commented on this picture with immense love and said that "Beautiful Maam" "Dream girl", and "Fabulous".

The one-sided off-shoulder black gown looks stunning on Deepika Padukone. Her dress had a sleeve-detailing that led to a long stunning train. Deepika's open hair with curls at the edge looks awesome on her. Fans find Deepika Padukone lovely in this picture.

Deepika is wearing a long floor-length flared gown. The outfit looks awesome with halter neck and open-back. Her sleek, pulled back hairstyle compliments her look perfectly.

Deepika Padukone is wearing a black velvet deep hemp neck gown. The look of this mermaid gown is complimented with baggy sleeves. She accessorized the look with the long earring.

The actor looks amazing in this slim-fit black gown. The gown is a one-sided, off-shoulder type. She completed her look with a messy open hairstyle. Fans loved this look of Deepika Padukone and have commented with lots of love.

