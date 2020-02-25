The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's When Deepika Padukone Channelled Her Inner Enchantress In Black Gowns; See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's Instagram is flooded with many black beautiful dresses that are #goals for many. Check out some of her beautiful gown dresses here.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish and popular actors of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone is not only famous for her acting skills but she is also a fan-favourite because of her stunning style and impeccable fashion sense. Deepika Padukone has been a part of some great movies like Padmaavat, Piku, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani. Apart from acting, the actor is also a fashionista. This is evident from her social media feed as Deepika Padukone’s Instagram is flooded with her pictures in stylish outfits. Check out some of her pictures wherein she is rocking some stunning black gowns.

Also read | 83: Deepika Padukone Shares First Look As Romi Dev, Unveils Logo With A Heartfelt Note

Times when Deepika Padukone stunned in her black gowns

Deepika is wearing a black deep hemp-neck gown. It is a tube floor-length gown. The actor looks amazing in this look as she complimented the look with puffed sleeves. Fans have commented on this picture with immense love and said that "Beautiful Maam" "Dream girl", and "Fabulous".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The one-sided off-shoulder black gown looks stunning on Deepika Padukone. Her dress had a sleeve-detailing that led to a long stunning train. Deepika's open hair with curls at the edge looks awesome on her. Fans find Deepika Padukone lovely in this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Deepika is wearing a long floor-length flared gown. The outfit looks awesome with halter neck and open-back. Her sleek, pulled back hairstyle compliments her look perfectly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone is wearing a black velvet deep hemp neck gown. The look of this mermaid gown is complimented with baggy sleeves. She accessorized the look with the long earring.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Black Outfits You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The actor looks amazing in this slim-fit black gown. The gown is a one-sided, off-shoulder type. She completed her look with a messy open hairstyle. Fans loved this look of Deepika Padukone and have commented with lots of love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
AAP VISITS RAJGHAT; PRAY FOR PEACE
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS