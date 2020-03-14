The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Weekend Plan Includes Watching An Acclaimed Film, Know Which Movie

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone revealed her weekend plan on social media. Read to find out which critically acclaimed film is the Padmaavat actor watching this weekend

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Everyone has different moods and plans for weekends. With some wanting to hang out with their friends, others believe in chilling at home, all by themselves. However, a lot of people prefer staying indoors and spend some 'me-time' with themselves. Bollywood celebrities are no different and Deepika Padukone's Instagram story is proof.

Also Read | Know All About 'Chhapaak' Star Deepika Padukone's Stint In Hollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone reveals her weekend plan

Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share her weekend plan with her fans. The Padmaavat actor shared a clip on her Instagram stories and revealed that she is watching her movie Chhapaak on the weekend. Padukone played the role of an acid attack survivor in the film and her role in Chhapaak garnered a lot of appreciation from the film critics as well as the audience.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals The Nicest Thing Ranveer Told Her After Watching 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone has time and again proved that she is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood with her phenomenal performances in several films. Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry and is also one of the highest-paid actors of the industry. Chhapaak is one of her critically acclaimed films that was received well by masses. She also shared a video on her Instagram handle showing her fans the amount of time and effort that went in for her makeup everyday.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture Will Melt Your Heart

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the career front, Padukone will be next seen playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is a sports drama which is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Kapil Dev and his journey towards winning the 1983 World Cup. '83 is set to release at the box office on April 10, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Flaunts Gully Boy Trophies, Deepika Padukone Posts Epic Reply Starting 'Hi.'

 

 

