Ranveer Singh Flaunts Gully Boy Trophies, Deepika Padukone Posts Epic Reply Starting 'Hi.'

Ranveer Singh has been riding on the crest of success of his last film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, even after more than a year of its release. The actor has swept all awards at every major award show this year including the coveted Filmfare Award that was held earlier last month. On Friday, Ranveer Singh won three awards at another film award event for Best Actor, Song Of The Year and Best Onscreen Pair and shared a photograph through his social media account.

Have a look:

While most of his friends and well-wishers from the film fraternity took to their social media and congratulated Ranveer on his accomplishments, his wife actor Deepika Padukone has a special and adorable comment on his post. With a short note on her husband's post, Deepika expressed awe of Ranveer's looks by reiterating that he's 'soo handsome'. The duo has often displayed their affection for each other through social media posts and comments.

Have a look:

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2020.

