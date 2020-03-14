Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor | Celeb-inspired Ways To Design A Stylish Blouse

When it comes to picking a saree to drape, designing a blouse to go with it can be difficult. And with so many options on the internet, it can sometimes get confusing on what design to pick for which saree. Similarly, one can always look up to Bollywood divas for fashion inspiration. Here are some ways you can design a blouse for your saree, inspired by Bollywood stars.

3 ways to style your blouse like our Bollywood divas

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone draped a bright yellow saree for a red carpet event. Deepika Padukone was seen in a ruffle saree and wore a matching dramatic blouse with the saree. The yellow colour blouse had full sleeves and a turtle neck. with a dramatic bow on it. The design of her blouse was quite unique that can inspire your next design.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is another Bollywood fashion icon you can look up to for designing a blouse. Janhvi Kapoor has an amazing collection of sarees and is seen draping one, very often. Janhvi Kapoor wore a red saree for a photoshoot and we loved how the blouse of her saree had detailing that matched the design of her saree.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is rarely seen draping a saree. Lile this one time when she was seen in a beautiful saree she draped for the promotion of her movie Kalank. Since the saree was quite heavy, Alia Bhatt went for a simple blouse to go with her saree. This is another design you can pick and call it Bollywood inspired fashion.

