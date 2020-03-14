The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor | Celeb-inspired Ways To Design A Stylish Blouse

Fashion

It might get confusing on what design to pick up for your saree. Here are 3 different ways to style your saree, inspired by our Bollywood actors. Read for more.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

When it comes to picking a saree to drape, designing a blouse to go with it can be difficult. And with so many options on the internet, it can sometimes get confusing on what design to pick for which saree. Similarly, one can always look up to Bollywood divas for fashion inspiration. Here are some ways you can design a blouse for your saree, inspired by Bollywood stars. 

3 ways to style your blouse like our Bollywood divas

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone draped a bright yellow saree for a red carpet event. Deepika Padukone was seen in a ruffle saree and wore a  matching dramatic blouse with the saree. The yellow colour blouse had full sleeves and a turtle neck. with a dramatic bow on it. The design of her blouse was quite unique that can inspire your next design.

Also Read: Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor And Karishma Tanna's Photos In Stunning Red Sarees; Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi Kapoor is another Bollywood fashion icon you can look up to for designing a blouse. Janhvi Kapoor has an amazing collection of sarees and is seen draping one, very often. Janhvi Kapoor wore a red saree for a photoshoot and we loved how the blouse of her saree had detailing that matched the design of her saree. 

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt is rarely seen draping a saree. Lile this one time when she was seen in a beautiful saree she draped for the promotion of her movie Kalank. Since the saree was quite heavy, Alia Bhatt went for a simple blouse to go with her saree. This is another design you can pick and call it Bollywood inspired fashion.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday Starrer Will Also Feature THIS '83 Actor

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Throwback Picture Will Melt Your Heart

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE