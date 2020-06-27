Deepika Padukone-Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Piku' Won These Many Awards And Accolades

Quick links:
Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film Piku depicted the beautiful relationship between a daughter and her old father. The film was critically acclaimed for the actors' performances, soundtrack as well the film's simplicity, becoming a commercially successful film. Piku was also nominated for several awards and also received many awards. Here’s a list of all awards and accolades Piku won.
Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Reema Lagoo Quit Her On-screen Avatar & Chose A Quirky Look
Also Read: Sushant Rajput's Cousin Demands Big Screen Release Of His Last Movie "Dil Bechara"
Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, the film also starred Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. The film followed the story of a stubborn Bengali architect and her relationship with her hypochondriac father. Their lives change when they set on a road trip journey from New Delhi to Kolkata along with a businessman, the character played by Irrfan Khan.
Also Read: Amrita Rao Delighted As Her Hit Film Releases On Netflix And Starts 'trending' In A Day
Released in the year 2015, the film was made on an estimated budget of ₹25 crores and grossed approximately ₹141 crores. The film was particularly praised for its writing, music, and the actors’ performances. As of June 2016, the film got many nominations and won a total of 35 awards. Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has won several awards for his performances received his fourth National Film Award for Piku.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 'Piku', Anushka Sharma's 'NH10': Movies With Strong Female Characters
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.