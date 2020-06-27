Deepika Padukone-Irrfan Khan Starrer 'Piku' Won These Many Awards And Accolades

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film Piku depicted the beautiful relationship between a daughter and her old father. The film was critically acclaimed for the actors' performances, soundtrack as well the film's simplicity, becoming a commercially successful film. Piku was also nominated for several awards and also received many awards. Here’s a list of all awards and accolades Piku won.

List of Awards Deepika Padukone's film 'Piku' won

Filmfare Awards:

Filmfare Awards Best Actress Award- Deepika Padukone

Filmfare Awards Best Film (Critics)- Piku

Filmfare Awards Best Actor (Critics)- Amitabh Bachchan

National Awards:

63rd National Film Awards Best Actor- Amitabh Bachchan

63rd National Film Awards Best Original Screenplay- Juhi Chaturvedi

63rd National Film Awards Best Dialogues- Juhi Chaturvedi

Screen Awards

Best Actor -Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actress- Deepika Padukone

Best Actress – Popular Choice- Deepika Padukone

Best Dialogue- Juhi Chaturvedi

Zee Cine Awards

Zee Cine Critics Award for Best Actor Male- Amitabh Bachchan

Critics Award for Best Actor – Female- Deepika Padukone

Best Story- Juhi Chaturvedi

Best Screenplay- Juhi Chaturvedi-

Best Dialogue- Juhi Chaturvedi

Times of India Film Awards

Critics Award by Times of India for Best Actor Male- Amitabh Bachchan

Stardust Awards Actor of the Year- Female- Deepika Padukone

Jagran Film Festival

Best Director Award- Shoojit Sircar

Best Screenplay Award- Juhi Chaturvedi

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, the film also starred Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. The film followed the story of a stubborn Bengali architect and her relationship with her hypochondriac father. Their lives change when they set on a road trip journey from New Delhi to Kolkata along with a businessman, the character played by Irrfan Khan.

Released in the year 2015, the film was made on an estimated budget of ₹25 crores and grossed approximately ₹141 crores. The film was particularly praised for its writing, music, and the actors’ performances. As of June 2016, the film got many nominations and won a total of 35 awards. Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has won several awards for his performances received his fourth National Film Award for Piku.

