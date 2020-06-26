Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Reema Lagoo Quit Her On-screen Avatar & Chose A Quirky Look

Currently, an unseen picture of veteran actor Reema Lagoo along with co-stars Beena and Anjana Mumtaz has been doing the rounds on the internet. The trio looks completely unrecognisable in this quirky picture. The picture was shared by one of their fans and netizens cannot keep calm on seeing this photo.

In the picture, Reema Lagoo can be seen sporting a red and yellow outfit. She can also be seen wearing a pearl necklace and also opted for a blue-ish bob cut wig, well-done brows, purplish eyeliner and bold lips. Beena, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a printed outfit. She also opted for curly frizzy hair, dewy makeup and dangler earrings. Anjana can be seen donning a multi-coloured outfit and opted for a curly frizzy hair, well-done brows, bronze highlighter, bold lips and dangler earrings.

All the women look quite different from what fans are used to seeing them on-screen. The trio definitely looks stunning in this major throwback picture. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to write how wonderful the three actors look. Some of the fans also wrote that they miss seeing the trio on-screen. Check out a few comments below.

About Reema Lagoo

The actor was often seen playing the role of an understanding mother to several Bollywood actors, such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and many others. She was seen in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as Juhi Chawla's mother and shot to fame as Prem's mother (Salman Khan) in Maine Pyar Kiya, where she played a friend and mentor to the young lovers — Prem and Suman (Bhagyashree). Reema further went on to play a modern mother in movies like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ...!, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho among others. Just when it seemed like she was described only by those types of roles, she went on to impress fans and critics with her role in Vaastav, where she played a mother who kills her gangster son. The actor breathed her last in May 2017 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

