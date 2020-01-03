Deepika Padukone Is A Visual Delight As She Channels Her Inner Black Swan

One of the most popular style trends in the last few seasons has been ruffles. The retro-inspired dramatic detailing surely works wonders. And it is also a hot favourite with Bollywood celebrities, who have been wearing ruffles and making chic style statements. From chic formal shirts and pretty date night dresses to trendy cold shoulder tops, ruffles are all around. Recently, it was Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone, who donned a top with ruffled details and metallic embellishments. The actor completed the look with dark grey denim with embellishments on it. She sported the stylish outfit for the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Check out the pictures here.

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone has also worked as a producer for the film. Deepika will play the role of Malti in the movie, who is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Vikrant Massey will play Amol, who is based on Laxmi's real-life partner and husband. In an interview with a media portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that Chhapaak might be the most difficult film she has ever done. While the role itself was hard-hitting, and she struggled during the filming for the movie was due to the prosthetics she had to wear on her face.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, '83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2020, and is directed by Kabir Khan.

