'Chhapaak' Title Track Release: Deepika Padukone Powers Through Adversity,shines Like Hope

Chhapaak is only a week away from its worldwide release and the makers of the film have been fervently promoting the film. The title track of the film released on Friday and its lyrics are heart-wrenching as it says "Chhapaak se pehchaan le gaya" (With a splash, the identity was taken) with soulful music in the background. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh with the beautiful lyrics by Gulzar and the music for the title track has been composed by the trio, Shankar Ehsaan, and Loy.

The song serves as an inspiration to the youth and to the victims to take a stand for the injustice doled out to them by society as it details the journey of an acid attack survivor through the gruesome changes that take place in her life, all because of 'a splash'. Deepika Padukone had announced the release of the title track of Chhapaak earlier on Friday morning through her Instagram account. She posted a still from the song and captioned the post with the words, "In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever..."

Deepika Padukone, in an earlier interaction with an entertainment portal, revealed that Chhapaak is very close to her heart, and also has been the most 'difficult' film in her career. She even broke down during the trailer launch while speaking about her experiences on sets. In the film, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share another teaser of Chhapaak.

In cinemas on Friday, January 10, 2020

The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhappak, directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika, last seen in Padmaavat, will appear on the silver screen after almost a year. The film will clash at the box-office with Ajay Devgn's upcoming period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

