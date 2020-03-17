Deepika Padukone Is An Unabashed Cheese Lover, This Picture Is The Proof

Actor Deepika Padukone is one currently seen with husband Ranveer Singh promoting their film '83. Deepika recently took to her Instagram to share a picture where she revealed what her favourite pizza topping is. Take a look at the picture here.

Deepika Padukone is an unabashed cheese lover

In this image, we can see that Deepika Padukone is ranking her favourite pizza toppings. In the first and second box, she has written cheese, indicating that it’s her favourite toppings. In the third box, she wrote 'more cheese!!!!!' with several exclamation points showing that she is truly a cheese lover.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film 83. 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Kapil Dev. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won and the film will also show the what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things happen at the hotels and team meetings that are unknown. The film will showcase them and will leave fans amused.

It was also reported that she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s depiction of Radha Krishna. It was Kartik Arayan who had expressed that he was approached to play the part of Lord Krishna in the film Radha Krishna. He had also expressed that the leading lady will be played by Deepika Padukone.

(Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram)

