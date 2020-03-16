Deepika Padukone's List Of Remarkable Movies That Failed To Win Her An Award

Deepika Padukone has bagged a number of awards for various films, ever since she entered Bollywood. Marking her presence in the industry and coming under the limelight since her first film itself, the actor has had a remarkable journey acting in Hindi films.

Deepika Padukone was praised for her acting skills in movies like Om Shanti Om and Piku, however, these films did not win her an award. Take a look at other such movies Deepika Padukone did not win many awards for.

Movies Deepika Padukone did not win an award for

Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone made a remarkable debut in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om in 2017. She played a dual role in the movie, paired up opposite the romance king Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone was nominated as the Best Actress Award for the Filmfare awards but did not win an award for the same. She was also nominated for the Stardust Awards and Zee Cine Awards as the Superstar For Tomorrow and Best Actor-female, respectively, but did not win it.

Finding Fanny

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's movie Finding Fanny didn't manage to mint money at the box office. Although the film did not receive a positive response, Deepika Padukone was nominated as the Best Actress for Screen Awards and Stardust Awards but did not win an award for the same.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

It was reported that Deepika Padukone was seen dancing in a 30 kgs Chaniya Choli, in the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Deepika Padukone had done an astounding job in the movie and was also nominated as the Best Actress award by Zee Cine Awards and by the Producers Guild Film Awards under the same category, but the actor did not win an award.

Cocktail

Starring opposite Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, Deepika Padukone was seen in the film Cocktail as a free-spirited girl. Her character as Veronica brought her nominations as the Best Actress by Zee Cine Awards and the Best Actress in Drama by Stardust Award but the actor did not bag an award for the same.

Love Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone was seen in a different avatar in the movie Love Aaj Kal along with actor Saif Ali Khan. She did manage to make to the nominations under the Best Actress category by many awards, but eventually, the actor did not win any awards for her movie Love Aaj Kal.

