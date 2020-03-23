Ranveer Singh's Spooky Quarantine Look Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy; See Picture

While the outbreak of Coronavirus has reportedly affected more than 100 countries, India was in lockdown on March 22, 2020. The Janta Curfew asked the Indian citizens to stay indoors the entire day. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and posted how they are spending their Janta Curfew while stating that the action was a much-needed one. The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, however, had a hilarious take on how he will be coming out of the quarantine.

Ranveer Singh’s photos

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself, where he looks like a zombie. In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen sporting a monstrous look with heavy eye makeup and a messy hairdo. Ranveer Singh is seen wearing white coloured lenses and dark eye makeup, which gives him a spooky look.

Ranveer Singh's hilarious caption stating that the look represents how he will be coming out of quarantine had the audiences doubling in laughter. Bollywood celebrities like his 83’ co-star Ammy Virk and his Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari have also commented on his post. Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has also commented on the picture shared by Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram video

It was announced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi that at 5 pm, all the citizens should unitedly thank all those who are working tirelessly to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak by clapping their hands. Ranveer Singh along with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone came live on Instagram and were seen clapping their hands to thank the selfless helpers. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer sigh were seen wearing matching white shirts in the video.

