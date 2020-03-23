The Debate
Ranveer Singh's Spooky Quarantine Look Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy; See Picture

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh took to his social media and revealed how he is going to come out of the quarantine by sharing a monstrous picture. See picture and read on.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

While the outbreak of Coronavirus has reportedly affected more than 100 countries, India was in lockdown on March 22, 2020. The Janta Curfew asked the Indian citizens to stay indoors the entire day. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and posted how they are spending their Janta Curfew while stating that the action was a much-needed one. The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, however, had a hilarious take on how he will be coming out of the quarantine.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Enjoys A 'sweet' Time At Home With Hubby Ranveer During Quarantine

Ranveer Singh’s photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself, where he looks like a zombie. In the picture, Ranveer Singh is seen sporting a monstrous look with heavy eye makeup and a messy hairdo. Ranveer Singh is seen wearing white coloured lenses and dark eye makeup, which gives him a spooky look.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Quarantine Time Gets Chocolatey, Shares Hilarious "Nutella Mask", See Pics

Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh's hilarious caption stating that the look represents how he will be coming out of quarantine had the audiences doubling in laughter. Bollywood celebrities like his 83’ co-star Ammy Virk and his Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari have also commented on his post. Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has also commented on the picture shared by Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: 'Baby Reham Karo Yaar': Ranveer Singh Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's Sand-kissed Pic

Ranveer Singh's Instagram video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Video Page (@video.namaa) on

It was announced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi that at 5 pm, all the citizens should unitedly thank all those who are working tirelessly to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak by clapping their hands. Ranveer Singh along with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone came live on Instagram and were seen clapping their hands to thank the selfless helpers. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer sigh were seen wearing matching white shirts in the video.

ALSO READ: Here Are Some Pictures Of Ranveer Singh In Jaw-dropping Beard Looks

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
