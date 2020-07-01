Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Other Bollywood Divas Who Went Retro For A Film

Not only the performance, but the grace and style statements of Bollywood divas in films have also managed to grab the attention of the audience. Watching their favourite actor in the retro avatar turned into a treat for the millennial audience. From Deepika Padukone to Vidya Balan, check out the list of Bollywood divas, who sported retro style for a film.

When Bollywood divas took retro avatar

Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om

Many of DP fans can not forget her on-screen portrayal of Shantipriya in the Farah Khan directorial. The lead actor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Ruk Khan and Arjun Rampal, essayed two graphs of their character as the film was shot in two different timezones. Deepika Padukone's titular character Shantipriya caught the essence of the '80s and '90s beauty while she as Sandy won the hearts of millennials. Check out some of the best retro looks of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om.

Kangana Ranaut

From essaying a small-town girl in Queen to a political party leader in Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut has delivered many stunning performances. Being one of them, her character Rehana in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai left a lasting impression. In the film, set during the '90's era, Kangana Ranaut was seen portraying a Bollywood actor. From costumes to her dialogue delivery, Kangana Ranaut's mannerism and accent made her performance even more powerful. Take a look of some of her glimpses from the film below:

Vidya Balan

When it comes to listing out the finest performances of Vidya Balan, her film The Dirty Picture can not be missed. Vidya Balan was seen playing the character of a South Indian actor, Silk Smitha, noted for her erotic roles. Vidya Balan's appearance in the film caught the attention of many. Her impeccable performance not only bagged a positive response from the critics but also took the National Award. Catch a few glimpses of her portrayal of Silk Smitha in the trailer.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly one of those celebrities who is widely known for her style statements. Not only off-screen but she has channelled her inner diva in many of her films. Apart from picking up the most trending outfits for her character, she has also sported a retro look for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. The actor played an extended cameo in the film. Have a look below:

