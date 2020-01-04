Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone Vs Alia; Who Slayed The Saree Game Better?

Bollywood has always been a place that has always inspired fashion enthusiasts. Recently, a new trend has popped up in the industry where the actors are spotted wearing the same or similar outfits. Especially actors like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are always appreciated for their bold fashion choices and the statements they make. The three actors are considered to be precious in Bollywood for having given great performances to the industry. While Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are busy promoting their upcoming films, they are being seen wearing some gorgeous outfits which have been creating a buzz among the fans. Alia Bhatt too was seen wearing a colourful saree that is similar to the other two actors. Read on.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film, Panga. She recently dropped pictures of herself in a vintage rose saree that she will be wearing to the Bigg Boss house for film promotions. Kangana looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a patchwork saree. She wore this saree to the sets of a singing reality show Indian Idol where she had gone to promote her movie Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this saree and she matched it with a blue sequined blouse.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt too, following the trend, donned a colourful saree to an award ceremony. The actor stunned the audience and fans in her multicoloured striped saree. She matched her saree with a blue bralette with beadwork on the front.

