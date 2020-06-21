Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut : Who Wore The Sabyasachi Creation Better?

Deepika Padukone, the essence of beauty and the top-notch fashionista make sure that she looks perfect every time she steps out. While Kangana Ranaut is also one of those B’Town divas who appear as a visual joy for their fans as she makes a solid style statement for all her public appearances.

Sometimes Bollywood personalities pick up something or opt for an outfit that looks awesome on them but ends up choosing something similar to other celebrities that they have had worn in the past. So, here we have another faceoff between Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. Check out the pics of the duo, as they posed in similar Sabyasachi creations-

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Deepika Padukone Says Suicide Not 'committed'; Seeks Change

Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut: Whose rocked in the floral outfit?

Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi creations have always kept the audiences hooked to her stunning ensembles. Deepika picked up for this heavily embroidered lehenga for her Mumbai wedding reception. The Ram Leela actor’s lehenga seems red, but also has a hint of pink and burgundy with embroidered floral designs which are hand-dyed velvet appliques. Deepika Padukone’s dark-kohl eyes and a heavy neck-covering neckpiece complemented her traditional look. For her hairstyle with the traditional attire, Deepika opted for a classy hair-updo with a red rose headband. And the interesting part is that a lot of Indian brides are inspired by this lehenga look. Here's a look at Deepika Padukone in Dil-Guldasta lehenga, which is the name of this designer Sabyasachi creation.

Also read | 'Don't Name The Medication': Deepika Padukone Requests Amid Mental Health Conversations

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut donned this 'Frida' gown from the designer couture, Sabyasachi. Her outfit is a black silk gown, embroidered that has very minute and neatly hand-dyed velvet, silk and metal thread designs. Kangana Ranaut opted for this Sabyasachi apparel for the magazine cover shoot, Harper’s Bazaar, India. Kangana Ranaut complimented her floral sleeves less outfit with a plunging neckline. She paired her Sabyasachi outfit with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry which consisted of emerald green studs and a watch in her hand. Kangana Ranaut completed her look with deep curly hairstyle and posing with her best posing skills. Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's appearance in this great craftsmanship.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Pink Satin Outfit Better?

Also read | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Pair?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.