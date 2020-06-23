Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika For Ignoring Other Paparazzi Monetising Sushant's Videos

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has called out actor Deepika Padukone for blasting at a paparazzi who used Sushant Singh Rajput’s video without his family’s consent. After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about nepotism. The actor has been sharing videos of herself with facts and figures ready to prove her stance on the topic.



Deepika Padukone claimed that the paparazzi had taken the video without his or his family’s written consent. She commented on the video and asked if the paparazzi felt it was okay to post the video without written consent. Read on to know more details:

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and questioned Deepika Padukone’s comment. Ranaut stated that the paparazzi in question is the only one who did not ban her when all the other major paparazzi boycotted her. Kangana named two other paparazzi and called them Deepika Padukone’s ‘paltu’ (pet) paparazzi.

Kangana Ranaut also questioned why Deepika Padukone’s ''heart does not ache'' when they monetise Sushant Singh Rajput’s videos. Kangana Ranaut has been backed by fans who claim that she is on the right path. However, social media is divided when it comes to which star they should support. Many have stated that Kangana Ranaut has a personal vendetta against Deepika Padukone, while others feel that she is just speaking her truth.

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and posted a video addressing that she believes that Sushant was ''emotionally lynched''. She held a book in her hands and read out a few facts from the book in the video. Kangana Ranaut, in the interview, stated that she has read various interviews and has also directly spoken to Sushant’s close ones.

Ranaut stated that Sushant’s father believed that he was disturbed due to the tensions going on in Bollywood. While posting the video, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated?” [sic]

