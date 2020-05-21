Surbhi Jyoti Or Deepika Padukone; Who Styled The White Bishop Sleeve Blouse Better?

Deepika Padukone has been entertaining audiences and winning hearts for a long now and the same goes for small screen actor Surbhi Jyoti. While one featured in blockbusters films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ramleela, the other gained recognition by portraying roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3 on television. The duo has a similar kind of fashion choice that is chic and elegant style. Here’s a look into the time when Deepika Padukone and Surbhi Jyoti sported a similar kind of white blouse.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti sported a chic look as she wore a white blouse with a long skirt for an event. While her blouse was complemented with bishop sleeves, her skirt's mermaid style and texture amped up the look even more. Surbhi Jyoti's look was balanced with nude makeup and open hair look. The actor completed the look with black strappy heels.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sported a casual look for a photoshoot. The actor wore a white bishop sleeve blouse and paired it with blue denim. The actor completed her look with a golden neckpiece and hoop earrings. Deepika Padukone's look was completed with pulled back messy bun.

On the work front - Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career by working in regional cinema. In 2012, the actor shot to fame with the show Qubool Hai, in which she played the role of Zoya. Surbhi Jyoti was widely loved for her performance and won several awards for the show Qubool Hai.

In 2014, Surbhi Jyoti also played a lead role in the spin-off of Qubool Hai. In 2015, she hosted three seasons of the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kia. In 2015, Qubool Hai introduced a 25-year leap, post which Surbhi Jyoti played Mahira, her fifth role in the show.

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead roles. The show received high TRP's and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti was also featured in song Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal. The song has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

On the work front - Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

