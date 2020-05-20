Deepika Padukone Used To Kiss THIS Person Goodnight In Childhood Every Day; Find Out Who

Deepika Padukone has a huge fan following today, but there was the time when there was someone who would make 'her heart go on'. It was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor recently revealed that Leonardo used to be a part of her night rituals before sleeping.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone: Who styled the checkered formal suit attire better?

Deepika Padukone's goodnight kiss

Deepika Padukone recently remembered some childhood memories for an interview with a leading lifestyle magazine. Padukone shared with the magazine that she used to share her room with her sister Anisha. She talked about how they used to sit on a sofa and play the game of 'House' for hours.

The Padmaavat actor revealed that the two sisters had posters of Leonardo DiCaprio on their wall. She also revealed that she made it to a point to kiss Dicaprio goodnight every night before she is going to sleep. The picture below shows the sofa that Deepika Padukone is talking about:

ALSO READ | Alaya F's green funky look is inspired by Deepika Padukone? See pics

Deepika's childhood memories

Deepika Padukone had recently posted a picture from her past. The picture shows her mother, her younger sister Anisha, herself and her father Prakash Padukone. The picture's highlight is Aamir Khan, who can be seen sitting right beside Deepika. In the caption of the post, she added that it was a picture taken on January 1, 2000. She shared that she was just 13 years old and was awkward. She also added that she still is. She also wrote:

He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone: Who aced the black and gold lehenga better?

Deepika Padukone also shared a picture from her school days. This was on the occasion of Mother's Day. She thanked her mother Ujjwala for her unconditional love and for always putting the priorities of her children before hers. She also thanked her mother for holding everyone together in every step of the way. She then added:

And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)We love you!

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the black Anamika Khanna outfit better?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen next in the movie '83. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian celebrity to have a wellness guide on her Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.