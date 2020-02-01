Times Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Proved They're The Cutest Bollywood Couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for over a year now. But the two have been reportedly been together for over seven years. Fans are aware of how both the megastars have different personalities. Deepika has also stated on various public events how Ranveer has managed to bring about her lighter and quirkier side. Here are a few moments where the couple proved they are a perfect fit for each other.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's cutest photos

One of the cutest and most adorable instances between the couple happened right after their marriage. It was being speculated that Deepika Padukone will be changing her surname to Deepika Padukone Singh. But, while addressing herself in a public interview, Deepika had introduced herself as "Deepika Padukone - Wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone'.

Recently, while speaking to a news daily, Deepika Padukone had expressed how the two are extremely different from one another. But, Padukone believes that it is actually a benefit as she has helped Ranveer become more professional with his work.

All while she herself learns how to be funnier and goofy from husband Ranveer Singh. The two are also seen supporting each other's work on social media very often.

