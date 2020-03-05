Deepika Padukone Is The Epitome Of Minimalism & These Pictures Are A Proof; Check It Out

Actor Deepika Padukone has a unique way of styling her outfits. Her outfits make her look sharp and smart and are even of the right colours. In all, she has a very minimal way of styling herself. Let's take a look at some of her outfits that prove she is a perfect example of minimalism.

Deepika Padukone's minimal outfits

All Black

For those who may find difficult to style an all-black outfit, Deepika Padukone is here to the rescue. She knows it best to style an all-black outfit. She wore a full-length bodysuit and paired it with a jacket as seen in the pic above. Completing the entire look with black high heels and minimal accessories, Deepika looked like a diva in this look.



All white



Just like an all-black outfit, Deepika Padukone also slayed in a minimalistic all-white outfit. She wore white trousers and a matching white shirt. She completed the look by carrying a cream handbag and pairing the outfit with heels and minimal makeup.

Checks

Checkered outfits can never go out of style, and if you ever want to try styling checkered outfits in a minimal way, Deepika Padukone is the person to look up to. The Padmaavat actor wore checkered green pants and a similar blazer. She completed the look with minimal accessories and makeup.

Formal

Another minimal outfit the actor was seen wearing was the all-purple outfit she wore for Cannes. She focused on her eyes as her eye makeup stood out. She wore simple earrings and rings, and the side parting of her hair made her look elegant as she posed in the balcony.

Casuals

Deepika Padukone is often spotted in casual outfits like a pair of blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt. As seen in the picture, she wore a pair of light blue jeans and paired it with a white t-shirt. She completed the look with high heels and a pair of sunglasses.

