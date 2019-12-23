Deepika Padukone's Floral Blue Outfit Is A Perfect Cure For #MondayBlues

Deepika Padukone is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Recently, Deepika wrapped up with the shooting of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is set to release on January 10, 2020. The actor not only makes headlines for movies, but she is also very popular for her fashion statement. The actress recently stepped out in a rather glamorous avatar and uploaded some stunning pictures on social media as her Instagram story. Take a look at what she wore.

The diva and her blue printed ensemble:

Recently, Deepika shared photos of herself in a blue printed look with flowy pants and a similar printed jacket. She paired the look with blue and golden dangler earrings and some traditional oxidized golden bracelets that complemented her whole look perfectly. The ensemble had a high neck with ruffle details with a similar fabric knot detail top and flowy pants and a full-sleeves floor-length jacket. The actor completed her look with a messy pulled back hairdo. The actor opted for a nude stiletto. She completed her look with minimal makeup and nude lips. The blueprinted ensemble went well with Deepika and she looked stunning in her overall outfit. The actor posted these photos on her Instagram story which gave fans a small glimpse of her stylish avatar.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front:

Currently, Deepika has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The movie is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar. The movie is produced by Deepika in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

