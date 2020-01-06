Deepika Padukone Has A Humourous Response On Being Questioned Over Pregnancy Rumours

Deepika Padukone, one of the most sought out female leads in Bollywood, has slammed rumours about her pregnancy. Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. Owing to her huge fan following, the actor’s personal life has always remained of huge interest to everyone in Bollywood. During the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, the actor was asked questions by journalists regarding whether she is pregnant.

Deepika Padukone was quick in responding to the questions regarding her alleged pregnancy. The actor seemed amused and asked the journalists if she looked like she was pregnant. The actor further added that once she plans to start her family, she would ask the media portals first. Deepika Padukone has always been appreciated for her quick wit and sense of humour.

Deepika on parenting

Upon being asked questions about parenting and how she feels about it, the actor once again replied quickly but with composure. Deepika revealed that she believes in figuring it out when the time comes. She also revealed that she does believe that she would be a strict parent and her husband Ranveer will be the fun parent. Deepika further added that she feels that her children will value her for that when they will grow older.

Deepika on working with Salman Khan

In the same interview, Deepika opened up about doing a film with Salman Khan. She said that she is aware that her fans want to see her opposite Salman Khan, and she wants to do a film with him when the right kind of script comes along. She further added that she is one of the biggest fans of Salman Khan’s movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Chhapaak updates

Chhapaak is an upcoming biographical film directed by Meghna Gulzaar. The film is a story about a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi. Deepika Padukone has been cast opposite Vikrant Massey and she will be portraying the role of the acid attack survivor.

