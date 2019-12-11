Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar All Smiles On The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pics

The trailer for Chhapaak released and fans loved Deepika Padukone portrayal of an acid victim in the film. The actor was seen promoting her film on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She appeared in a glamorous dress and looking regal in her attire.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" Look Compared To Parvathy Thiruvothu's "Uyare"; Fans React

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar all smiles on The Kapil Sharma Show

Also Read | Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar Reveals Why She Cast Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt

The actor was all smiles as she greeted the audience when she was introduced by the host of the show. She was wearing a boho style pink ensemble with matching pants. The actor also added a similar coloured jacket to complete the look. Deepika also wore heavy silver earrings and several bracelets on her wrist to complete the boho look. The golden belt she wore made the look stand out and gave it a fresh unique look overall. See photos here.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Says Socially Responsible Films Can Still Be Entertaining

The trailer of Chhapaak has gained several positive reviews from fans and many superstars as well. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film. The movie is co-produced by Deepika herself and is expected to release on January 10, 2020.

Thank You @nytimes for the opportunity to share my story and helping me further the cause of spreading awareness and de-stigmatising mental illness around the world... https://t.co/1youICQnhA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Aamir Khan Praises Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Trailer; Congratulates Team

What a stunning, powerful lady and what a smashing trailer. Wish more women in real life find this courage. Hope we teach our kids the difference between self-worth and appearance.#CHHAPAAKhttps://t.co/5UKRjiB408 — Sweta Kaushal (@SwetaKaushal) December 10, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.