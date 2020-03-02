Deepika Padukone Is In Diet Sabya's Good Books And These Instances Prove It

Diet Sabya never fails to call out celebrities and fashion designers who ‘copy’ designs of other fashion designers and artists. Diet Sabya is known to be Bollywood's self-proclaimed fashion police. While Diet Sabya blatantly calls out ‘Gandi copies,’ the face behind the account also goes to compliment other artist and fashion designers for being original with their outfit and design.

One among them is Deepika Padukone. Fortunately, Deepika has been in Diet Sabya's good books quite a few times. Here’s taking a look at times when Diet Sabya complimented Deepika Padukone for being original.

This is one of the recent instances when Diet Sabya called out Ananya Panday for copying Deepika Padukone’s outfit which she had sported a few years ago. Deepika Padukone opted for a baby pink layered gown, on the other hand, Ananya Panday sported a lime yellow layered gown. Check out the picture here.

Diet Sabya called out Lisa Haydon’s stylist for copying Deepika Padukone’s outfit which she wore at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone for a metallic gown by Alberta Ferretti while Lisa Haydon also is seen sporting an exact similar gown. Check out the picture here.

Designer Manish Malhotra was also called out by Diet Sabya for copying Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival look. Deepika Padukone sported a Zuhair Murad sheer gown with a long cape and Manish Malhotra also designed a similar gown.

Yami Gautam’s stylist was called out by Diet Sabya for taking cues from Deepika Padukone’s outfit which she wore during the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2012. Deepika Padukone sported a long sequenced skirt with a black tube top and Yami Gautam opted for a maroon sequenced skirt with a black tube top. Take a look here

