Deepika Padukone Knows How To Sport Dangler Earrings Like A Diva, See Pics

Just like one’s makeup and hairdo, earrings are also one of the most important parts of the dressing up. Earrings come in different style and shapes. And off late, dangler earrings have been preferred by many fashionistas in Bollywood. And Deepika Padukone is one of them. Deepika Padukone is often lauded for her style and fashionable outfits and have also been giving fashion inspiration to her fans. Let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone sporting the dangler earrings.

Deepika Padukone’s drop earrings look perfect and elegant. Deepika Padukone let her earrings do all the talking as she opted a plain white top, messy hair and winged eyeliner. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone opted for statement earrings. Deepika Padukone also opted for dewy makeup and hair perfectly tied into a bun. She sported this look as she attended the Cannes film festival.

Deepika Padukone opted for a diamond solitaire drop earrings. Along with the earrings, Deepika also opted for glowy makeup and a messy bun. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone sported a mixture of a stud and hoop earrings. Along with the edgy statement piece, Deepika opted for light pink lips and perfectly mascaraed eyelashes. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone opted for diamond-studded drop earrings. She also opted for a diamond-studded headgear and dewy makeup. Deepika Padukone opted for this look at the Met Gala 2017, check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone opted for statement earrings. Along with the earrings, the actor also opted for dreamy eyes, lip balm and wavy hair. Check out the picture below.

