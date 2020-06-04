Deepika Padukone's Most Iconic And Quirky Airport Moments That Fans Fondly Remember

Deepika Padukone is often known for her stylish and elegant airport looks. However, over the years the Bajirao Mastani actor has often been spotted catching media attention through her various gestures at the airport. The actor undoubtedly entertains fans and people around her at times. Sometimes, her sweet gestures also make fans love her even more. Here are the times when Deepika Padukone made the sweetest and the quirkiest gestures at the airport.

Deepika Padukone most memorable airport moments

Moonwalking

Upon hitting 30 million followers on Instagram, the actor was delighted to receive the immense love and support and hence decided to moonwalk her way through the airport. Deepika Padukone was seen in a casual dress as she was getting ready for her flight with her crew. She moonwalked on the marble floor with a blissful smile towards the camera. She also thanked her fans for the tremendous love they had shown her in the past few years. Currently, Deepika Padukone stands at close to 50 million followers on Instagram; a number that is steadily increasing as the days go by. This moonwalk was done in the airport premises and hence fans were delighted to watch Deepika being happy and blissful.

Birthday Celebration

During the promotions for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was quite busy, as she had to be in several places for the promotion of the film. As Deepika was the main lead in the film she went from place to place herself for the promotions along with the team. One such occasion arrived when it was her birthday and she had to go for promotions. Upon reaching the airport her husband Ranveer Singh opened the car door for her as she stepped out and a fan politely came towards the couple with a cake in hand. He asked Deepika if she could cut the cake as it was her birthday. Deepika Padukone seemed touched by the gesture and eventually cut the cake with the fan as the paparazzi clicked pictures of the interaction along with the three. Deepika seemed delighted and even insisted that the fan click a picture with herself and Ranveer Singh. The fan clicked a picture with the three and then the couple thanked the fan once again and left for their journey.

Dancing

Ranveer Singh once danced on the streets while taking up a challenge by another superstar. Similarly, Deepika Padukone too did the same but instead of the street, she did it at the airport. The star looked amazing in her stylish and casual attire. Kartik Aaryan at the time was promoting the Dheeme Dheeme song challenge and he spotted Deepika where he advanced towards her and began dancing to the popular song from his then-upcoming film. Deepika Padukone was more than happy to shake a leg with Kartik and both the stars seemed all smiles as they danced to the song.

