Does Deepika Padukone Swap Shoes With Her Husband Ranveer Singh? She Reveals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018. The couple was allegedly dating for six years before they decided to tie the knot on November 14, 2018. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. During one of her talk shows, Deepika made a cute revelation about them, read to know.

Deepika reveals she shares her shoes with Ranveer

Actor Deepika Padukone promoted her film Chhappak on The Kapil Sharma Show some time back. While on the show, she made a few revelations and shared that she and her husband Ranveer Singh share the same shoe size and the couple often swap shoes. Kapil Sharma, the host of the show asked her if this rumour was true, to which the actor admitted and accepted that it was indeed true and since they share the same shoe size, they often wear each other’s shoes.

Also Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Failed In A Film Contest; Read Full Story

Source: Snippet from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show/YouTube

The host further asked her if she also does the basic household chores, to which she said that she buys milk for the house and also makes a list of her daily, weekly and monthly grocery shopping. Pulling her leg, Kapil Sharma further asked if she takes money from Ranveer Singh’s purse. To this, she replied saying that like every other normal housewife, she does take money from Ranveer Singh’s purse sometimes. She also spoke about her life after marriage, calling it 'blissful'.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai In Stunning Red & White Striped Outfits; See Pics

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a few upcoming films. She will be seen in Ranveer Singh’s next ’83. The film is a sports drama film based on the cricket world cup of 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as the captain of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his wife in the film.

The movie also includes an ensemble cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The film was supposed to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic Coronavirus.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika For Ignoring Other Paparazzi Monetising Sushant's Videos

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Or Kirti Kulhari: Who Styled The Voguish White Pantsuit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.