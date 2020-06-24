Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji: Better On-screen Duo?

Celebrity on-screen duos have been a major driving force in Bollywood films. Over the years, numerous on-screen pairings have dominated the films in which they have appeared. Often fans love to watch these duos to come back on-screen due to the chemistry between them. Here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pairing in comparison with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Better on-screen duo: DeepVeer or Salman-Rani

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their first collaboration in 2013 with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only introduced them to the audience but also garnered three blockbuster hits with the pair. Reportedly, Ram-Leela earned ₹2.2 billion in its run and rose as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013. Later in 2015, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were again paired for period-drama, Bajirao Mastani. Here, Ranveer played Bajirao, while Deepika appeared as Mastani. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead as Kashibai.

According to media reports, Bajirao Mastani collected over ₹356 crores at the box office. In 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's duo was featured in Padmaavat. However, here, the duo wasn't paired together as lovers. Deepika was featured as Shahid Kapoor's love interest. For their next, the real-life husband-wife will play on-screen husband wife in '83. The sports biopic will narrate the struggle of the Indian Cricket Team and its captain Kapil Dev to win 1983's World cup.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have done numerous films together. They were one of the hit on-screen pairs of the 90s and are still remembered as one of the iconic duos of all times. One of their most memorable films was musical-romance, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. The film, helmed by K. Muralimohana Rao, was produced by Narendra Bajaj. The 2000 flick featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The rom-com flick had Salman Khan essaying the role of Prem and Rani Mukerji playing the character of Priya Sharma.

The film received praise from critics and the audience. Apart from that, the film reportedly earned around ₹6 crores at the box office. The leading pair’s on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by their fans. Some of the other memorable films of Salman and Rani are Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

