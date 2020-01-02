New Year: Can You Guess This Superstar As She Uses A Childhood Pic For Important Message?

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2020, social media also was dominated by some heartwarming celebrity posts. The biggest among them was the union of three top couples of the industry, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Switzerland.

Fans of another power couple, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, however, would be disappointed, as they did not share any post to wish. Deepika, however, somewhat made up for that by wishing fans with an adorable throwback childhood picture.

With a hand-drawn moustache and hair parted from the centre, the actor seemed to have enacted the role of a yesteryear freedom fighter, politician or leader in a fancy dress competition. She had an important message to give along with the post, “May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020!🎉”

Here’s the post:

Ranveer Singh is known to drop his trademark comments on his wife’s posts. And it’d be interesting to see what the actor has to say this time.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. The actor plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the movie. The anticipation of the film has been high, ever since the first look was released.

The buzz heightened further after the release of the trailer. The movie has been directed by Talwar and Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar. The Padmaavat star is paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the film. Chhapaak is gearing up for release on January 11.

