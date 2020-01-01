Deepika Padukone's 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' Is One Of The Most Iconic Dialogues Of Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone has completed 12 years in Bollywood. She is one of the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, co-written and directed by Farah Khan. Deepika was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the reincarnation drama. The movie is celebrated as a cult movie by Bollywood fans. With her role as Shantipriya/Sandhya, Deepika Padukone mesmerised filmgoers with her impeccable acting skills and envious looks. Here are a few of her best dialogues from her debut movie.

Most rememberable dialogues of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om

Ek chutki sindoor

One of the most iconic dialogues of Deepika Padukone came from her first film. The dialogue was “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu ... ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor ... har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor” This dialogue is a part of the movie where Deepika is playing Shantipriya and delivers this dialogue facing the camera.

The confrontation

In this scene, we can see Deepika in her Shantipriya role. She is talking to Arjun Rampal in this scene and says “Jara ye batiye Mehra sahab ke tum ye shadi karoge kaise… kyon ki tumhari shadi to ho chuki hai .. mujhse”. Then she continues to confront Arjun Rampal by saying “Tum kyon nahi samajhte ki do sal ho hai hamrai shadi ko aur char logo ke beech mai thumhara hat nahi pakad sakti mai mang mai eak chutki sindoor nahi laga sakti. Mere liye is eak chutki sindoor ki keemt us mittl ke 40 lakh rupaya se kahi zayda hai Mukesh”.

Revealing the truth

At the end of the movie, Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya ghost comes to the burning studio. She then reveals all the truth of all the things that happened the night they died. Here is the dialogue when she tells SRK that he is should not kill Arjun Rampal and as she finished the dialogue in a dramatic way, the chandelier falls on Arjun Rampal.

