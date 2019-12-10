Deepika Padukone NOT Part Of Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om Sequel?

Deepika Padukone is unarguably one of the most popular Bollywood actors of the decade. She, from the start of her career, has been the darling of movie-goers due to her scintillating onscreen performances and impeccable acting chops. Deepika Padukone entered the entertainment industry with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, in which she was seen playing the role of a yesteryear superstar Shanti Priya. Now years after the release, the makers of the reincarnation drama have announced the second part of Om Shanti Om. Here are all the details related to Om Shanti Om 2.

Deepika Padukone will not feature in Om Shanti Om 2

Om Shanti Om that released in 2007 was reportedly one of the most successful movies of that year. Now, the makers are planning to come up with a sequel to the 2007 hit film. On Saturday (December 08), Farah Khan posted some interesting details related to the cast of Om Shanti Om 2 on her social media. It was just a fun Instagram post through which Farah, seemingly in a jovial mood, shared that she is keen on signing veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones for Om Shanti Om 2. In the video, Anil and Catherine can be seen grooving to Om Shanti Om's title track. The social media post has evoked a hysteric reaction from the audience, who are appreciating Farah's sense of humour.

Check the social media post of Farah Khan here:

Also Read | 'Chhapaak' Release Date, Trailer: All You Need To Know About Deepika Padukone Starrer

Also Read | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The makers of the upcoming movie released the Chhapaak trailer today which is receiving a warm response from the audience. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak trailer has amped the expectation of the audience, who is awaiting the release of the film.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Asking The Paps 'Mere Pati Aake Gaye' Can't Be Missed

Also Read | Acid Attack Survivor Rangoli Chandel Praises Deepika Padukone's Film 'Chhapaak'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.