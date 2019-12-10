'Chhapaak' Release Date, Trailer: All You Need To Know About Deepika Padukone Starrer

Deepika Padukone is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen after a substantial gap. She will be seen in the lead role in Chhapaak which is slated to release in 2020. The film is also Deepika's first venture as a producer and is helmed by the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The poster of the film was released by Deepika on her social media back in March 2019. Check out the poster below.

'Chhapaak' film poster

The trailer of the film released on December 10, which also happens to also be the World Human Rights Day. Director Meghna Gulzar had previously stated that the creative team did not intend on releasing the trailer on World Human Rights Day, and it is a happy coincident. According to the director, the Deepika Padukone starrer film will discuss the acts of acid attacks and its consequences both physically and mentally on the victim. The trailer for the film is reportedly being loved by fans and the general audience alike.

The film is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It will feature Deepika Padukone in the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The script is co-written by Meghna Gulzar and Atika Chhan. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have crafted the music for the film, with Malay Prakash handling the cinematography. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2019.

