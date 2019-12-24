Here's What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Deepika's 'Death By Chocolate' Compliment

Remember when Deepika Padukone called Hrithik Roshan in 'War' "Death by Chocolate"? Well, the actor has finally reacted to the compliment and said, "I really don't know how to react to that. I'm quite flattered. My thanks to her for complimenting me for War. It's very encouraging when people from your own fraternity praise you…" For those unaware, the two later met at a party and shared a chocolate cake together. Watch the viral video below —

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

If recent rumours are to be believed, then Hrithik and Deepika will finally be working together in Madhu Mantena's upcoming movie, Mahabharat. The speculations suggest that Hrithik Roshan might be roped in to play Lord Krishna in the upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is already set to feature in the film in the role of Draupadi.

What's next for the actors?

Hrithik Roshan has recently delivered two superhit films at the box-office. The actor featured in Super 30, a biopic on Indian educator and mathematician Anand Kumar, and in War along with actor Tiger Shroff in an action-packed drama. Both his films did an incredible business at the box-office. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2018 film Padmaavat and will feature next in Kabir Khan's film '83 based on the Indian cricket team's historic win at the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983. Deepika will be essaying the role of 'Hariyana Hurricane' Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

