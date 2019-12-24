The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Here's What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Deepika's 'Death By Chocolate' Compliment

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Deepika Padukone's "Death by Chocolate" compliment. The actress said that after watching his film — 'War'. Here's what Hrithik said —

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik

Remember when Deepika Padukone called Hrithik Roshan in 'War' "Death by Chocolate"? Well, the actor has finally reacted to the compliment and said, "I really don't know how to react to that. I'm quite flattered. My thanks to her for complimenting me for War. It's very encouraging when people from your own fraternity praise you…" For those unaware, the two later met at a party and shared a chocolate cake together. Watch the viral video below —

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithikrules (Hrithik Roshan) (@hrithikrules_official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohini iyer (@rohiniyer) on

If recent rumours are to be believed, then Hrithik and Deepika will finally be working together in Madhu Mantena's upcoming movie, Mahabharat. The speculations suggest that Hrithik Roshan might be roped in to play Lord Krishna in the upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is already set to feature in the film in the role of Draupadi.

 

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan seen together, fans want a movie

What's next for the actors?

Hrithik Roshan has recently delivered two superhit films at the box-office. The actor featured in Super 30, a biopic on Indian educator and mathematician Anand Kumar, and in War along with actor Tiger Shroff in an action-packed drama. Both his films did an incredible business at the box-office. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2018 film Padmaavat and will feature next in Kabir Khan's film '83 based on the Indian cricket team's historic win at the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983. Deepika will be essaying the role of 'Hariyana Hurricane' Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Deepika Padukone's selfie with Hrithik Roshan has fans asking an important question

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Kartik Aaryan asks, 'Who all want gifts?' & Deepika Padukone has a request to make

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START