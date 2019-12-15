In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan & Others Arrive In Style For Rohini Iyer's Bash

Bollywood walked in style for PR & celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's house party held late on Saturday. Celebs in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and others were spotted.

Bollywood arrives in style:

Rohini previously threw another star-studded party in November. At that bash, stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, Tahira, Nushrat, Huma Qureshi, among others, were seen having a good time. Sharing a picture, Ekta had written: “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long.”

On the professional front, all the actors have a series of projects lined up in their kitty. While Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the role of an acid attack survivor, Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya and Dostana and is currently basking the success of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, that created a rage at the box office and is still doing well. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

