Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Emotionally Taxing Shoots For 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone's latest film, Chhapaak, is soon going to feature in theatres across India on January 10, 2020. The movie is a biopic based on the life of the acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Laxmi Agarwal.

Undoubtedly, Chhapaak will be one of Deepika's most hard-hitting roles due to the tragic and dark themes of the story. Speaking to a news daily, Deepika Padukone revealed the challenges that she faced while playing such a difficult role.

Deepika Padukone revealed that Chhapaak was her most emotionally challenging film

Speaking to the news daily, Deepika Padukone said that Chhapaak had been her most challenging film, emotionally. She also spoke about the preparations that she had to go through for the shoot, such as going through look tests, working on the prosthetics, costumes, and script readings with her co-actors and Meghna.

She even spent time with Laxmi Agarwal, whose life the movie is based on. However, she added that for a film of this nature, you can never be fully prepared.

Deepika said that she thought about how she would prepare herself for that moment when the acid was thrown on her face. While she could imagine that it happened in a certain way, the actor stated that it was not enough as she could only live that moment between ‘action’ and ‘cut’. She had several of those moments of highs and lows, which took a toll on her mental health as well.

The actor further revealed that she even had a panic attack on the second day of the shoots. She was being prepped with the prosthetics and ended up panicking due to the fact that she was claustrophobic. She broke into a sweat and could feel the blood rushing through her feet, and she remembered saying to herself that she could not do this.

Revealing more about her experience, she said that she could only breathe through one nostril because of the prosthetics and that she could not eat properly as she could not open her mouth completely.

However, having said all that, Deepika Padukone added that she was willing to go through it all because Chhapaak was a story they had to tell. Telling Laxmi's story was more important to her than what she had to live with for a few hours every day.

Whenever Deepika felt low or vulnerable, she would think about Laxmi and the other survivors, who have been through so much, and that would help her pull through the day.

