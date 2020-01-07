Hrithik Roshan Reveals 'THIS' Was His Most Difficult Role & Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

Hrithik Roshan had a great run at the box office last year, as he was seen in two commercially successful films, Super 30 and War. One of those films, War, was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. He played the role of a simple person who is also a math genius from Patna, and in the same year, he also played the role of an action hero.

Recently, the actor was asked about the most difficult role he has ever played in his decade-spanning acting career. Read on to know more about what the actor had to say about his most challenging role so far:

Hrithik's hardest role ever

Hrithik Roshan was seen with the acclaimed film critic and host Anupama Chopra. There, he was asked a question from a person in the audience, which lead to some hilarious moments for the actor and his fans.

Hrithik was asked by a fan if he is a method actor, and that has he ever tried hard to grasp and perfect a character. Roshan quickly replied to this saying yes, and also mentioned that he had failed terribly. He went on to say that there was a film he once did, called Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. He said that the character of Prem did not come to him naturally and that he had to practise hard. The audience and the host were laughing as the actor had a mischievous look in his eyes.

He was grateful for the years of success and the two films that were making the headlines and topping the box office. He further added that he was fortunate that he had films he was empowered by. He felt so much love and passion for these two films, and from now on, he said that he is going to set his benchmark higher. He stated that he felt more encouraged after the success, and stated that it was an important thing for him.

