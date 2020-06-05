Deepika Padukone Or Beyonce: Who Donned Pink Ruffle Dress Better?

Deepika Padukone has always managed to impress her fans with her elegant yet comfortable outfits. She has even represented the country at the global level at the Cannes film Festival. Deepika Padukone wore a pink dress with dramatic sleeves that made her look like a doll. Her fans could not contain their excitement when they saw Beyonce in a similar dress, at a concert. Take a look at their pictures in a similar pink dress to know who wore it better:

Deepika Padukone or Beyonce: Who donned pink dress better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a pink ruffle dress with a plunging neckline for the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. The Bollywood actor went for a smokey eye look to go with her outfit. Her hair was tied in a loose bun. She wore a pair of emerald earrings and a matching ring, the only accessory to style her outfit. The actor opted for dark pink heels that matched the colour of her outfit, as she stood and posed like a queen.

Beyonce

Beyonce, on the other hand, wore a bright pink dress for a concert, that matched Deepika's outfit. Beyonce accessorised her outfit with diamond loop earrings. For the makeup, she went for a shining glossy lipstick and heavy eye makeup. She wore a pair of silver heels with her outfit. Beyonce let her hair loose, parting it in the middle, for the night and performed with various artists at the concert.

Both the stars who were seen in similar outfits aced in styling it well. While Deepika Padukone and Beyonce's hairstyles were different, both the stars looked graceful. While Deepika Padukone opted for a pink pair of heels to go with her pink ruffle outfit, Beyonce opted for a silver one that outshone her outfit. For the accessories, Beyonce wore a pair of loop earrings that matched the colour of her shoe, while Deepika Padukone opted for emerald green stud earrings. Beyonce's makeup was glamourous and glossy, while Deepika Padukone focused more on highlighting her eyes and went for a matte pink lipstick.

