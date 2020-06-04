Kendall Jenner's MET Gala Looks Over The Years Prove She Is A True Fashion Icon

Kendall Jenner is one of the most influential TV personalities in Hollywood. The MET Gala is an annual fundraising function, attended by several Hollywood celebrities. The supermodel made her first public appearance at the MET Gala in the year 2014. Since then, Kendall Jenner has been raising the bar high with her outfits as well as style statements at the MET Gala. Here are Kendall Jenner's top looks at the MET Gala since the year 2014. Take a look-

Kendall Jenner's MET Gala looks over the years

2014

The Theme of MET Gala 2014 was Charles James: Beyond Fashion. This was Kendall Jenner's first MET Gala event. For the event, Kendall Jenner wore a simple satin mermaid dress. She paired her pale outfit with a diamond choker necklace and carried a diamond clutch. Her hairstyle was called 'I woke up like this.'

2015

In 2015, for the theme China: Looking through the Glass, Kendall Jenner wore a green gem crusted crochet dress. The dress was specially designed by Calvin Klein. Kendall Jenner's makeup was on-point as per the theme. Her hair was let down with a middle partition, making her look gorgeous.

2016

In 2016, the theme for The MET Gala event was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Designed by Versace, Kendall Jenner looked stunning in her cutout dress. She wore a pair of stud earrings with finger rings. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail and the no-makeup look complimented the outfit perfectly.

2017

Kendall Jenner turned up at the MET Gala event in this revealing outfits. She wore a slip dress with an open back for the theme Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons Art of the In-Between. With the wet hair and makeup look, her red lipstick made her overall look stand out.

2018

For 2019, MET Gala event, Kendall Jenner wore a simple offwhite jumpsuit with flared hems, an off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer full-sleeves. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

2019

Last year in 2019, for the MET Gala event, Kendall Jenner turned up dressed as fire while her sister, Kylie Jenner was dressed as ice. Her outfit was on point as per the theme of the event, Camp: Notes of Fashion.

