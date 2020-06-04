Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Incredible Baseball Skills Online

Jennifer Lopez definitely knows much more than being an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and a businesswoman. She and her fiancee Alex Rodriguez can be seen having a fun family time during this quarantine together. Take a look at the instances where JLo showed off her baseball skills, including in a new video that was shared on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram videos showing her baseball skills

Jennifer Lopez along with her fiance Alex and the whole extended family could be seen having quality family time on their lush green lawn recently. All of the extended family members, which included JLo and Alex's kids, could be seen playing baseball. Alex, who is a former MLB player himself, could be seen making a pun at the moment stating that playing baseball is much more fun than making videos on Tiktok. A-Rod can even be seen complementing his lady love after she hit some ace hits on the day. Take a look at the video where A-Rod and JLo could be seen enjoying their baseball time together.

Rodriguez, who last played for the New York Yankees in 2016 before his retirement, was seen providing professional commentary in the video where Jennifer Lopez could be seen hitting several balls before running the bases on her lawn. Jennifer Lopez could be seen acing her baseball hits as there was no swing and miss for the superstar singer.

Jennnifer Lopez quarantine posts on her Instagram

JLo, who is known to be a fitness queen even at the age of 50, could be seen employing a different kind of method to keep herself active during the current lockdown. Even while JLo making her perfect baseball hits, she could be seen with her hardcore abs as well. She can often be seen doing different kinds of workouts and exercises to keep herself fit and active during the lockdown. Take a look at what JLo has been up to during the lockdown times.

JLo could be seen posting pictures with her family as well as how they are spending quality time together during this lockdown. She even made sure that she spoke about the important rules one must follow for staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Promo Image courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

